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White Shorts

NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
£39.99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
£54.99
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Chicago Bulls Association Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Association Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
£64.99
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Shorts
£44.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
£37.99
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Strike Elite
Nike Strike Elite Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
Just In
Nike Strike Elite
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Knit Football Shorts
£59.99
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
£32.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
£24.99
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
£74.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
£64.99
Como Stadium Home
Como Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Como Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£44.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
Nike Tech
Men's Dri-FIT Briefs
£32.99
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
£69.99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Shorts
£32.99
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Mesh Short
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Mesh Short
£49.99
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
£64.99

White shorts: crisp comfort for every day

Go for a classic, clean look in white shorts from Nike. Whether you're chasing points on the tennis court or pushing through that last lap, you need shorts that feel comfortable without being restrictive. Expect elastic waistbands with drawcords that let you get the fit just right. Tight-fitting, stretchy bike shorts offer a secure feel and comfortable coverage, while longer baggy shorts are all about that relaxed look. Whatever your style, you'll find shorts with pockets that mean your essentials are always close to hand.

Whether you're a sprinter or prefer long-distance, our white running shorts make it easy to stay focused on the track ahead. We've designed them with split sides for a wider range of motion, and a brief liner for full support and coverage—with smooth seams to ensure comfort. Our white shorts edit has shapes to suit all sports disciplines. Browse our basketball shorts, inspired by the on-court looks of your favourite NBA teams, crafted from sweat-wicking double-knit mesh that's lightweight and durable.

Looking to raise your game with high-performing tennis whites? Look out for tennis shorts featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology, which moves sweat away from your skin so it evaporates faster to keep you dry and comfortable. You'll also find smooth, stretchy golf shorts with tailored details and multiple pockets. And if you prefer playing on a pitch, our white football shorts come in junior and adult sizes, made from breathable fabrics in lightweight knits.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose white shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.