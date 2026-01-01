    2. /
  2. Accessories & Equipment
    3. /
  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
    4. /
  4. Caps

Women's Caps

(70)
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+4
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
£24.99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
£29.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
£27.99
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
£29.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
£129.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
£27.99
NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS Women's Cap
Recycled Materials
NikeSKIMS
Women's Cap
£39.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
£22.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
+3
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
£24.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Unstructured Hat
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
£32.99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
£29.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
£24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Metal Logo Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Metal Logo Cap
£24.99
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
£34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured JDI Cap
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
£34.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
£24.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured ACG Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured ACG Cap
£32.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
£29.99
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
£22.99
Nike SB Club
Nike SB Club Unstructured Skate Cap
Nike SB Club
Unstructured Skate Cap
£24.99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
£39.99
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
Jordan Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
£39.99
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
Unstructured Cap
£29.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
£24.99
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
£27.99
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
£29.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
+2
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
£29.99
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
£27.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Curved-Bill Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Curved-Bill Hat
£27.99
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Structured Hat
Jordan Pro
Structured Hat
£37.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
£34.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Cap
Nike Fly
Unstructured Cap
£32.99
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Jordan Club Cap
Paris Saint-Germain
Jordan Club Cap
£29.99
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
£29.99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
£27.99
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
£34.99
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
£24.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Unstructured Fly Cap
Launching in SNKRS
England x Palace
Unstructured Fly Cap
£34.99
USA x V.A.A.
USA x V.A.A. Unstructured Dri-FIT Fly Cap
Launching in SNKRS
USA x V.A.A.
Unstructured Dri-FIT Fly Cap
£34.99
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
£39.99
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
£27.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Swoosh Cap
£24.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
+1
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
£24.99
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
£39.99
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
Jordan Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
£39.99
Nike ACG Club
Nike ACG Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Club
Unstructured Cap
£29.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
£24.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
£24.99
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
£27.99
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
£29.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
+2
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
£29.99
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
£27.99
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Curved-Bill Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Curved-Bill Hat
£27.99
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Structured Hat
Jordan Pro
Structured Hat
£37.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
£34.99
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Cap
Nike Fly
Unstructured Cap
£32.99
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Jordan Club Cap
Paris Saint-Germain
Jordan Club Cap
£29.99
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
£29.99
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
£27.99
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
£34.99
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
Netherlands 2026/27 Club Cap Poly 5P
Nike Club Cap Poly 5P
£24.99
England x Palace
England x Palace Unstructured Fly Cap
Launching in SNKRS
England x Palace
Unstructured Fly Cap
£34.99
USA x V.A.A.
USA x V.A.A. Unstructured Dri-FIT Fly Cap
Launching in SNKRS
USA x V.A.A.
Unstructured Dri-FIT Fly Cap
£34.99
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
£39.99
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
£27.99
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Swoosh Cap
£24.99
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
+1
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
£24.99

Caps for women: function meets style

What makes a Nike women's cap a workout essential? They combine practicality with a premium aesthetic. Designed to keep you dry in wet weather and protected in the sun, they can help keep you going in all conditions. From casual women's trucker caps to snapbacks with bold logos, we've got a style to suit every athlete. You'll find a range of bright colours and neutral tones—ideal for mixing and matching with your favourite sportswear. Plus, each cap is finished with our iconic Nike Swoosh—a mark of enduring quality.

When the temperature rises, innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology ensures you stay comfortable—whether you're hitting the running track or the mountains. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it evenly across the surface, so it can evaporate fast—keeping you cool and dry. Meanwhile, Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and water-resistant fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay comfortable in harsh weather conditions.

High-quality materials mean our ladies' caps are built to last. For everyday wear, our soft cotton options offer exceptional breathability. Air holes and mesh panels allow heat to escape when your workout heats up. For high-intensity activities, durable polyester blends are ideal—thanks to their lightweight feel. They're also easy to clean, so it's simple to keep your cap looking fresh for every wear. Wherever possible, we use sustainable materials to craft our caps for women. Think tough yarn spun from plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our mission to reach net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Look out for the Sustainable Materials tag to join our journey.