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Blue Shorts

(182)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
£44.99
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
£37.99
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£27.99
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
£44.99
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
£54.99
Jordan
Jordan Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan
Men's Mesh Diamond Shorts
£49.99
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
£49.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
£24.99
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
£19.99
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
£39.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
£49.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Mid-Rise Shorts
£32.99
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
£19.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
£34.99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
FFF Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
£79.99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
£37.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Satin Shorts
£44.99
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's Lightweight Woven Shorts
£49.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Women's Loose Mid-Rise Stripe Shorts
£39.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
£59.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
£64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
£69.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
£79.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
£39.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
£29.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
£44.99
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
£44.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£59.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
£79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
£49.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
£54.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
£79.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£39.99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
£64.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Women's Knit Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Women's Knit Football Shorts
£16.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men‘s Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
£64.99
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Boyshorts with Drawstring
£69.99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
£79.99
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
£39.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Washed French Terry Shorts
£29.99
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
£44.99
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
£44.99
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
£59.99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Tailored Performance
Nike Tailored Performance Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tailored Performance
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Golf Shorts
£79.99
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£34.99
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Shorts
£49.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Tennis Shorts
£54.99
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Men's Nike Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
£79.99
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
£49.99
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
£39.99
England Strike
England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' Shorts
£22.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Men's Indigo Denim Shorts
£64.99
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Tottenham Hotspur Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
£42.99
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3 Women's Knit Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Park 3
Women's Knit Football Shorts
£16.99

Light, dark and navy blue shorts: start off strong

Stay cool, even when the game heats up, in blue shorts from our collection. Whether you're hitting the track, warming up for the pitch or heading to the gym, you can enjoy reliable coverage and comfort in options like baby blue shorts and navy blue shorts. Expect silky smooth, ultra-soft woven fabrics that won't rub as you move. Meanwhile, elastic waistbands with inner drawcords ensure a snug, adjustable fit.


We've designed our blue shorts to help you train without distractions. Take Nike Dri-FIT technology, for example, which moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation. That means you stay dry and comfortable while you move towards your goals. Looking for a streamlined feel? Our sleek biker shorts stretch with every move. No front seam makes for a smoother fit and a minimal chance of the fabric riding up. To help support your core, choose mid-rise light blue shorts with a wide elastic waistband.


Our dark blue running shorts ensure comfort and breathability mile after mile, thanks to perforated side panels and hem vents. If you want coverage, plus freedom of movement, opt for 2-in-1 shorts. These feature a snug inner layer to help prevent chafing as you run. Need somewhere to stash your essentials? Many of our shorts have drop-in pockets for smaller items, as well as zip pockets for larger belongings like phones.


Get a game-ready look in navy blue shorts inspired by your favourite team. Our football shorts include authentic design details inspired by what the pros wear. And because all athletes deserve to feel their best, our training shorts also come in kids' sizes.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose blue shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.