Spurs hoodies & sweatshirts: support your team
Show your Spurs spirit with Tottenham hoodies and sweatshirts from Nike. Our collection is home to a mix of zip-up styles and pullovers in relaxed silhouettes to help you perform on the pitch with confidence.
To maximise speed and precision, agility is key—that's why our Tottenham sweatshirts are crafted with movement in mind. We feature Nike Dri-FIT technology in our pullovers to help you stay comfortable—the sweat-wicking fabric keeps you feeling cool and fresh for longer. For total freedom of movement, take your pick of pieces with ribbed cuffs and hems—these help to keep your hoodie in place as you move with the ball. And that's not all: our high-performance fabrics also include recycled polyester as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—great for the pitch and the planet.
Whether you're between training sessions or cheering in the stands, our selection of Tottenham hoodies is designed for easy all-day wear. Pieces with relaxed silhouettes are simple to put on and take off between practice, while full zip-up styles allow extra breathability as you fine-tune your footwork. For a little extra warmth, opt for Tottenham Hotspur hoodies crafted with soft fleece fabrics to stay cosy from the first to the 90th minute. With everything you need to stay comfortable, you can keep your focus on the ball.
Whether you're repping your team on home turf or away, our Spurs hoodies and sweatshirts are the perfect way to show off your pride. Look out for knitted-fabric pullovers sporting the club's crest for an unmistakably Spurs finish. Pair with a matching shirt for a coordinated look, or style as a cosy separate at the stadium.