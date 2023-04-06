PSG hoodies and sweatshirts: showcase your allegiance
Whether you're warming up, cooling down or chilling out, our PSG hoodies and sweatshirts keep you snug in effortless style. You can opt for pieces with bold graphics and colour-pop detailing to showcase your passion to the world, or go for a more understated feel with tone-on-tone logo prints. Zip-through fronts ensure you can wear your Paris Saint-Germain hoodie your way. For maximum cosiness, choose an overhead design with drawcords at the neck to shut out draughts.
Because fabric matters in sporting apparel, our PSG sweatshirts and hoodies come in a choice of materials to suit your needs. Slim-fit pieces featuring our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from your skin so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay cool and focused. Layering up to protect your muscles after a tough workout? Choose styles with cosy fleece finishes that lock in the warmth.
At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve pro-quality apparel, so they can hone their skills to the fullest. That's why we make our junior-sized Paris Saint-Germain sweatshirts and hoodies from the same technical fabrics as our adult range. Expect stretchy materials for freedom of movement and breathable weaves that help them stay comfortable.
Athletic apparel should look as good as it feels, and you'll find sleek finishing touches on our Paris Saint-Germain hoodies. Statement patch pockets in contrasting fabrics combine practicality with utility-inspired looks, while contrast drawcords and zipper casings give a pop of colour. For workout gear that takes you from the gym to the street in effortless style, check out PSG x Jordan collab pieces. And because the future of our planet matters to all of us, you'll find designs made from sustainable materials, including recycled polyester and nylon.