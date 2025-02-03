Tennis shoes and trainers: unleash your potential
When we launched our first tennis shoes back in the 1980s, we had one main goal: to help players at every level perform at their best. We've been innovating ever since, creating shoes that give you the support you need to tackle each game with confidence. Expect outstanding on-court grip for sudden stops and lightning-fast turns, combined with joint-protecting cushioning and low-profile uppers for ultimate freedom of movement. And with a choice of Nike tennis trainers optimised for clay and grass surfaces, you'll find the right pair to suit your style of play.
Build your success from the ground up
An effective sports shoe begins with the outsole. Nike tennis trainers are built with herringbone outsoles and data-informed designs to deliver exceptional grip. All while ensuring the slide-ability you need to nail challenging shots. Playing mainly on clay? Choose our innovative Claybreaker technology that reduces build-up for maximum stability from the knock-up to the final point. And because long matches can be hard on your footwear, our tennis shoes come with durable rubber and tough plastic in high-wear areas.
Move with confidence
From high-powered serves to strong returns and inspired drop-shots—tennis puts unique demands on your joints. That's why our tennis shoes are crafted with light and springy Zoom Air units in the forefoot, giving you the necessary support to play at your peak. Tightly stretched fibres combine with pressurised air to soak up impacts and snap back fast, reducing the risk of injury or stress damage. Through the midsole, look out for lightweight padding that cradles and protects your foot without weighing you down.
Nike tennis shoes for juniors: inspire their dreams
At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel as adults. Our junior-size tennis shoes have durable rubber soles that combine exceptional grip with outstanding slide-ability, so youngsters can develop and hone essential skills with confidence. Tennis trainers with soft foam cushioning give growing joints the protection they need. At the same time, lightweight materials ensure juniors are comfortably supported without being weighed down. And because kids can be tough on their footwear, you'll find leather uppers that are made to take plenty of on-court action.
Showcase your style with Nike tennis trainers
You want to own the court. And you want to look good doing it. Our tennis shoes come in a choice of styles, from subtle and understated to bold and statement. Keep your vibe classic with an all-white pair, or opt for fresh pops of colour at the heel or side panels. For standout appeal, go for block shades. Plus, the Nike Swoosh gives your new kicks their unmistakable badge of quality.
Nike Move to Zero: protect our future
To protect our planet, we need everyone to do their part. Nike's Move to Zero campaign aims take our company to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Since 2008, all our Nike Air soles—including those in our tennis shoes—have included at least 50% recycled manufacturing waste. We haven't reached our goal yet. But we're getting closer every day.