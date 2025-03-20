Golf hoodies & sweatshirts: high-performance course essentials
Our golf hoodies and sweatshirts keep you protected from the elements while you're out on the course. With innovative fabrics and features, you'll always have that extra edge over opponents. Our collection of outerwear also comes with Nike's iconic style as standard—think streamlined shapes and crisp colourways.
We use cutting-edge material blends in our golf hoodies, so you stay cool and comfortable. With precision-engineered stretch, you'll have the flexibility you need to get maximum power out of your swing. Woven overlay details provide even more freedom of movement. Meanwhile, breathable fabrics and mesh panels increase airflow to high-heat areas.
When the weather turns during a game, you want to be sure that the conditions won't affect your performance. That's why our golf sweatshirts and hoodies include our patented Therma-FIT technology. Constructed from finely stitched threads, these pieces provide lightweight insulation that helps your body's natural heat to circulate more efficiently. You'll stay warmer for longer without being weighed down by bulky layers.
The longer you spend on the links, the more you'll notice how our golf hoodies are designed to optimise your performance. Expect sweatshirts with notched collars to reduce distractions as you move, elastic binding on hems and sleeves to keep everything in place and hoods with a lower profile to improve your visibility. But none of this convenience comes at the expense of style—every piece is constructed with a sleek silhouette, and we've finished off the minimalist aesthetic with eye-catching colour schemes, knitted designs and the inimitable Nike Swoosh.