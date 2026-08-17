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Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
£84.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£59.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£79.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
£59.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
£49.99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£99.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
£79.99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£44.99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
£109.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
£32.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
£49.99
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
£32.99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Pullover Hoodie
£109.99
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
£59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
£134.99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized Golf Hoodie
£99.99
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
£54.99
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
£104.99
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£89.99
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
£59.99
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
£69.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£129.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
£79.99
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip
£64.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
£44.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
£54.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's 1/4-Zip Top
£79.99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
£74.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
£69.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
£79.99
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
£44.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
£64.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
£59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£44.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
£37.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
£42.99
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
£84.99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
£89.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
£49.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
£44.99
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
£129.99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£44.99
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
£89.99

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.