- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Women's Plus-Size Hoodies—for Every Activity
- Buying GuideThe Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers
Dance clothing: perform with confidence
When it comes to dance clothing, you need great support with maximum freedom to move. That's why we make dance sportswear with our unique InfinaLock fabric. This hardworking material hugs your muscles and gives a compressive feel, but still stretches in every direction and holds its shape through tough routines. With DriFIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast, you'll stay fresh and focused.
Warming up and cooling down is part of every dancer's regime. Our cosy fleeces lock in heat to protect your muscles, while lightweight materials ensure you're still free to move. Opt for easy chuck-on styles that give maximum warmth, or choose pieces with zip fastenings that allow you to control the ventilation.
Because dance wear needs to look as good as it feels, we craft our dance outfits with all the design-led style we're famous for. Keep your look sleek and minimal with timeless shades of black and white, or add extra impact with bold hues—all finished with our iconic Swoosh.