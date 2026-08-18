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Nike Cyber Monday Trainers & Shoes 2026

(329)
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
30% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Jordan 4 RM
Jordan 4 RM Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 4 RM
Baby/Toddler Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby/Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby/Toddler Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid Alt SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Craft
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Little Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Artificial-grass Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby/Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby/Toddler Slides
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
29% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike P-6000
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Big Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoe
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoe
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan City
Jordan City Men's Boot
Jordan City
Men's Boot
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 41 GORE-TEX
Women's Waterproof Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Bella 7
Nike Bella 7 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Bella 7
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Free 2025
Nike Free 2025 Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free 2025
Women's Workout Shoes
30% off
Nike Kawa
Nike Kawa Baby/Toddler Slides
Nike Kawa
Baby/Toddler Slides
30% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Baby/Toddler Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Baby/Toddler Shoes
29% off
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Baby & Toddler Shoes
Nike P-6000
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Erling Haaland'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Big Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike SB PS8
Nike SB PS8 Men's Shoes
Nike SB PS8
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Shox NZ
Nike Shox NZ Men's Shoe
Nike Shox NZ
Men's Shoe
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Nike Maxfly 2
Nike Maxfly 2 Athletics Sprinting Spikes
Nike Maxfly 2
Athletics Sprinting Spikes
30% off
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
30% off
Jordan City
Jordan City Men's Boot
Jordan City
Men's Boot
30% off
Nike Aura Edge
Nike Aura Edge Women's Shoes
Nike Aura Edge
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Nike Vapor Pro 3 Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3
Men's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey' Basketball Shoes
Air Jordan 40 'Wolf Grey'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Pro 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off

Nike Cyber Monday deals for shoes 2026: step out with confidence

Put an extra spring in your step when you shop our Nike Cyber Monday shoe sale. Whether you're heading out for a run, warming up for the court or getting ready for your commute, we've got you covered. Plus, sizes for all ages mean everyone can be part of the team. Durable materials mean your pair will go the distance, while a range of styles makes it easy to find something to suit you. Underfoot, smart traction patterns give you plenty of grip on wet or uneven surfaces—so there's nothing stopping you from taking on your next challenge.


Want exceptional cushioning underfoot? Pick a pair of Nike Cyber Monday trainers featuring our clever Max Air units. Originally designed for performance running, you can find them across a range of styles for workouts and beyond. Pockets of air in the soles respond to your stride, giving you a personalised experience. By reducing the impact of your strike, you can move harder for longer and are less likely to sustain an injury. You'll also find springy foam engineered to give you extra bounce. Plus, cushioning on cuffs and tongues makes your shoes comfortable from the top to the toe.