Nike Cyber Monday 2026

(1095)
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's T-Shirt
Nike N.A.C.
Men's T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Men's Running Shoe
Nike Initiator
Men's Running Shoe
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts
28% off
Nike
Nike Kids' Backpack (20L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Kids' Backpack (20L)
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts (Plus Size)
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
30% off
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
Men's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 SE
Men's Slides
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
30% off
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike United Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland' Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Erling Haaland'
Older Kids' Turf Football Shoe
30% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Stellar Ride
Nike Stellar Ride Older Kids' Running Shoes
Nike Stellar Ride
Older Kids' Running Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Pegasus Plus
Nike Pegasus Plus Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Plus
Men's Road Running Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8 Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite LV8
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
28% off
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Jordan 1 Mid SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Mid SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
30% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt SE
Baby & Toddler Shoes
30% off
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman Headband
Jordan Dri-FIT Jumpman
Headband
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Nike Air Max 90 Drift Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max 90 Drift
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Men's T-Shirt
28% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike United Phantom 6 Low Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Naomi Osaka
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
30% off
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
29% off
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike United Tiempo Maestro Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Swift Breathe
Nike Swift Breathe Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Breathe
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Jordan DAY1 EO
Jordan DAY1 EO Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan DAY1 EO
Older Kids' Shoes
30% off
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Luka Lifestyle'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
30% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
28% off

Nike Cyber Monday 2026: discover new looks

Update your gear with sportswear and footwear from the Nike Cyber Monday sale. We've got deals on some of our most iconic ranges for men, women and kids – from responsive Air Max shoes to football shirts that let you rep your team. Maybe you're looking for base layers or jackets? You'll find them all in our Nike Cyber Monday sale.

Refresh your look with our iconic trainers. Our shoes are designed to deliver bounce, no matter where you're headed. Explore savings on classic shoes like Nike Blazer trainers, or prioritise the stability and cushioning of Nike Air Max footwear. Whatever you choose, our responsive midsole foam will keep you comfortable, mile after mile.

In our Nike Cyber Week offers, you'll also spot cosy essentials like hoodies and sweatshirts. Pair with trousers or joggers in lightweight fleece for head-to-toe warmth without the bulk. Alternatively, check out our Nike Cyber Monday 2026 offers on sportswear with Nike Dri-FIT technology. These pieces will keep you cool, so you can train without distractions.