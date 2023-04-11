Skip to main content
      Brave the elements with Nike's winter shoes

      Let's face it; winter can put a dampener on even your most-loved outdoor sports and hobbies. But whether you're pounding the pavement or hitting the track, our winter shoes will have you feeling warmed up and ready to go in no time. Discover box-fresh white trainers, bold streetwear brights, and everything in-between – all combining the latest technology, high-quality materials and performance-based features that every winter athlete needs.

      Step things up a gear in everyday winter trainers
      Cold weather style starts from the feet up, with smooth leather, bold accents and overlays as crisp as those winter mornings. With all the comfort and durability you'd expect from Nike – think padding and strap closures for added support – our winter shoes have got you covered in the suburbs, streets and beyond. GORE-TEX® waterproof technology, featuring inner sleeves to keep your foot warm and snug, will keep you dry in downpours. Non-marking rubber outsoles provide traction, while stitched overlays up the style ante. Plus, innovative extras like variable-width lacing and perforations on the toe help take your winter workout to the next level. Choose the classic Mid shape for a secure, cosy fit or a Low shape for ankle flexibility with heritage style.

      Keep pace in winter running shoes
      Don't let bad weather get in the way of a good run. Conquer cold, rainy routes and race days with water-repellent uppers and sturdy rubber outsoles that'll help you grip on wet surfaces and quickly shed water, so you don't lose traction. This means your feet stay dry and comfortable, leaving you free to focus on navigating those tricky bends or digging deep to smash the next uphill climb. Sturdy engineering is combined with lightweight mesh material to give you breathable comfort as you clock up the miles. Choose reflective design elements to help keep you safe and visible on those early morning or evening winter runs.

      Fight the chill and beat your handicap in winter golf shoes
      Want shoes that'll take you from the street to the green with ease? Winter golf shoes with grippy outsoles are made for the course, while comfortable, full-length foam midsoles give you the extra support you need to keep going until that last hole. Plus, smart features like low-cut collars let your ankle move freely as you perfect your swing.