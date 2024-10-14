What to look for when choosing winter running shoes

Just because the weather turns cold and icy doesn't mean your training has to shift inside—but it does mean you need to be more strategic. For example, shoes that may have served you well through the summer or autumn might not be the best running shoes for winter hazards.

Research suggests that cold temperatures, as well as wet and snowy weather, can increase your risk of musculoskeletal injuries, which means it's best to wear shoes built for the winter elements, to mitigate such potential injuries. With that in mind, here are insights on winter shoe features that will help you maintain training performance and keep your feet warm.