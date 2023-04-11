Upgrade your workout – and your wardrobe – with Nike winter jackets & coats
The temperature might have dropped, but that doesn't mean your workout motivation – or streetwear game – has to. Our collection of super cosy bomber and puffer jackets bring much-needed pillowy warmth on cold days, while gilets help keep your core warm in chilly conditions and are perfect for layering in changing weather or as your workout hots up.
Need a jacket that'll stand up to wind and rain? Anoraks with super-durable Ripstop fabric help block out the wet and cold, while insulated coats with real down help fight off the wind without feeling too heavy.
Whether you're strolling through the park or sprinting around the city, full-length zips and elastic cuffs and hems keep you covered, while thermal fabric and flexible panels help regulate your temperature – even when the elements are against you. Choose from bold, retro chevron designs, soft greys and eye-catching colourways and show winter who's boss.