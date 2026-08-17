Stay warm, cosy and on top of your game with Nike women's winter clothing
It might be cold outside, but we've got a women's winter clothing collection to see you through the chilly days – whatever your workout MO. Think next-level soft hoodies and fleece tops with elastic cuffs and hems to keep the draft out, durable jackets with zip pockets for fuss-free storage and weather-resistant trousers to protect you against wind and rain while you train.
And for those days when you need a bit more encouragement to get you outside, super-stretchy base layers and sweat-wicking workout tights have got you covered. Team with shorts for a versatile, all-weather winter workout outfit. Machine washable cotton, polyester and elastane give a supportive, cosy finish – leaving you free to focus on smashing your goals.
From bold colour blocking and printed patterns to neutral go-with-everything pieces – find your winter wear for women style tribe right here.