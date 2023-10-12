Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Chelsea Away Kit & Shirts 2023/2024

      Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.F.C. BarcelonaChelsea F.C.Inter MilanTottenhamAtlético MadridRB Leipzig
      Gender 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (1)
      Away
      Colour 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Match Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      £124.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £79.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £59.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      £79.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      £54.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Dri-FIT 3-Piece Kit
      £49.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £32.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Away
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      £39.95
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Home/Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

      Celebrate your team in the 2023/2024 Chelsea away kit

      Show off your pride for Chelsea F.C. in the new away kit from Nike. We have the official range of Chelsea away shirts and the complete kit right here. You'll find shirts and full strips for men, women and kids in our Chelsea away collection, so young athletes can don their club’s colours wherever and whenever they want.

      Matches are even better when you're kitted out in a game-ready look inspired by the Blues, whether you're cheering from the stands at Stamford Bridge or at home on the sofa with your mates. From head-to-toe strips to high-performance tops and T-shirts, shop the Chelsea away kit at Nike.

      If you’re playing your own five-a-side game, our Chelsea away kits are designed to keep you active. Find Chelsea away shirts that pair authentic detailing with lightweight fabrics, so you can be fierce on and off the pitch. You can also make an eco-friendly choice by opting for designs made from sustainable materials. Our Chelsea F.C. away kit also features replica designs made from sweat-wicking fabric, so you can look and feel great wherever you go while supporting your team.

      Chelsea 2023/2024 Away Kit
      Release date: 06/09/2023
      Colour: Navy & blue