Tottenham away kits 2022/2023: showcase your passion
Join your heroes as they head out on the road in the new Tottenham away kit. We make our Spurs away kits in the team's latest patterns and colours, and finish them with the club's iconic badge on the chest. You can pick out a shirt to cheer them on from the stands, or opt for a head-to-toe strip that's perfect for playing the beautiful game.
On the pitch to tackle your own must-win fixture? We craft our Tottenham away shirts and kits using Nike Dri-FIT fabric—the high-tech fibres wick away sweat so it can dry fast, keeping you cool and focused for longer. Meanwhile, neat silhouettes and elasticated waistbands give you the freedom to move, turn and pivot without distraction.
At Nike, we've always believed in providing young athletes with the pro-quality apparel they need to achieve their dreams. That's why we make our junior Tottenham away kits from the same hardworking materials as our adult range. You'll find breathable fabrics to help budding players stay fresh and comfortable during the toughest training sessions, and practical details like adjustable waistbands and side-split legs so they can move easily.
It's more important than ever to protect the future of our planet—that's why we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. Our goal is simple: to get to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. Each year, we recycle an average of one billion plastic bottles into high-performance fibres, to create pro-quality apparel that's kinder to the environment. We haven't hit our target yet. But we're getting closer every day. To play your part in the journey, choose Spurs away shirts and kits with the Sustainable Materials tag.
Tottenham 2022/2023 Away Kit
Release date: July 2022
Colour: Blue, black & white