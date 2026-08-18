  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Blue Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(119)
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Paris Saint-Germain City Side Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain City Side
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
£79.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
£59.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
£32.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
£59.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Fleece Crew
Nike Club
Men's Fleece Crew
£49.99
Nike N.A.C.
Nike N.A.C. Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike N.A.C.
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Sleeveless Training Hoodie
£59.99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£79.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
England Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Dri-FIT Mid-Layer 1/4-Zip Trail Running Top
£74.99
FFF Club
FFF Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
£69.99
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
£79.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£59.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Colour-Block Full-Zip Fleece Windrunner Jacket
£119.99
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Windrunner Full-Zip Jacket
£109.99
England Club
England Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
£79.99
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
£44.99
F.C. Barcelona Club
F.C. Barcelona Club Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Club
Men's Nike Football French Terry Pullover Hoodie
£64.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
£44.99
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
£64.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
£59.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
£89.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
£59.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£79.99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£79.99
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
£114.99
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
£79.99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
£74.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
£49.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
£64.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Hoodie
£109.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
£44.99
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie
£54.99
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
£64.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
Chelsea F.C. Club
Men's Nike Football Crew-Neck
£59.99
Nike Par
Nike Par Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Par
Men's Therma-FIT Golf Hoodie
£89.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
Nike Club
Men's Full-Zip Fleece Hoodie
£59.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£79.99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
£37.99
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£79.99
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
£114.99
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Inter Milan Tech Fleece Windrunner
Men's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
NikeCourt Heritage
NikeCourt Heritage Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
NikeCourt Heritage
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Tennis Pullover Hoodie
£79.99
New York Knicks Courtside
New York Knicks Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
New York Knicks Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
£74.99
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
£49.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's Cropped 1/4-Zip Top
£64.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Hoodie
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Hoodie
£109.99
Chelsea F.C. Club
Chelsea F.C. Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Chelsea F.C. Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
£42.99
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Tottenham Hotspur Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
£124.99

Blue hoodies and sweatshirts: layer up for training

Stay active when the temperature drops with a Nike blue hoodie or sweatshirt made from pro-quality materials. We have options in zip-through and overhead designs to suit your preference. Looking for a lighter layering piece? Check out our range of blue sweatshirts. Keep your vibe soft and contemporary with a light-blue sweatshirt or a baby-blue hoodie. Or shop our dark-blue and navy-blue sweatshirts and hoodies for a go-with-anything colourway.


Power through cold conditions


Because the grind doesn't stop in chilly weather, we created our acclaimed Therma-FIT technology. It uses insulating microfibres that lock in your body's natural heat. This helps protect your muscles and joints as you warm up, cool off or push through a tough training session. Plus, the lightweight materials ensure you stay snug without feeling weighed down. You'll find technical fabrics with smooth textures on both sides for a premium look.


Keep your cool


From early-morning runs to weekend adventures and after-work training with your team—pushing your limits means working up a sweat. To help you stay focused, look for blue hoodies and sweatshirts featuring our Dri-FIT technology. Moisture-wicking fibres lift away moisture from your skin. Next, they draw it to the surface of the garment so it can dry fast. Meanwhile, breathable properties promote good airflow around your body. All of this helps you shed excess heat quickly and efficiently. And that means you can concentrate on reaching your goal.


Support the next generation


At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve to hone their skills in the same pro-quality kit as the icons who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-sized blue sweatshirts and hoodies from the same premium materials we use for our adults' apparel. Look out for practical details like taped seams for extra comfort in high-wear areas, and zip pockets to keep their essentials handy. You'll also find designs inspired by some of the world's most renowned sports stars—so they can channel their heroes as they unlock their power.


Kick back in comfort


When it's time to take a break, we have cosy, comfortable pieces that are made for relaxing in style. Expect slouchy, relaxed silhouettes that are easy to throw on over the rest of your kit. You can shop our blue sweatshirts for lighter coverage, or add extra insulation around your neck and head with a blue hoodie. Keep an eye out for ribbed trims at the cuffs that ensure a snug fit, and adjustable drawcords to lock in heat.


Our next mission


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose blue hoodies and sweatshirts with our Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.