Blue sweatshirts & hoodies: layer up in style
Our blue hoodies and sweatshirts are quick and simple to chuck on. Plus, they're made in neat, uncluttered shapes that ensure you can move freely and comfortably. Opt for a blue zip-up hoodie so you can adjust the coverage, or choose a pullover for maximum snugness. Expect practical details like thumbhole sleeves and ribbed trims, which hold everything in place and shut out chilly draughts as you test your limits.
When you're working hard, you're going to build up a sweat. Our blue sweatshirts and hoodies include breathable pieces made with our Nike Dri-FIT fabric. This high-tech material wicks away moisture so it can dry fast, helping you stay fresh and focused for longer. Look out for strategically placed mesh inserts that give your new workout gear extra breathability where you need it. Want to protect your muscles as you cool down from a tough session? Pick brushed-back navy sweatshirts that lock in heat and feel gentle against your skin.
At Nike, we believe our pro-quality sportswear should look amazing, too. That's why our tops come in a selection of hues to suit your style. Go for a laid-back look with a light-blue hoodie, or opt for a practical finish with a navy-blue option. Zips let you wear your new piece your way, and drawcords and ties ensure you can adjust the silhouette. You'll also find bold colour-pop details such as contrast trims and placement stripes, and the Nike Swoosh that adds the essential stamp of quality.