STRENGTH AND CONDITIONING

GENERATE
POWERStart a few metres from the net, facing
it holding the medicine ball in both
hands with a firm grip. Ensure knees
are slightly bent. Begin by rotating the
upper body back as you prepare to
throw the ball. Explosive movement
is key here to ensure your throw has
power and length.
1
THROW
WITH FORCEThen pivot with your torso and
extend your arms throwing the ball
as far as possible. Rotating your
body through the ball is crucial.
Incorporating this into your warm up
will allow you to build coordination,
power and balance - all essential
attributes to a strong game.
2
“USING A MEDICINE BALL WILL HELP YOU TO PERFECT TECHNIQUE.”Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy
