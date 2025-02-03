Tennis clothes: the power to succeed
Unleash your performance
Our tennis clothes journey began in the 1970s when we partnered with on-court firebrand John McEnroe. Today, we remain serious about working with experts to bring you high-performance tennis outfits with built-in style. Expect performance fabrics that work with your body to keep you cool and comfortable. Materials with supreme stretch that move when you do and hold your shape. Lightweight outer layers that protect your muscles during warm-ups and cool-downs. And a choice of separates so you can mix and match your style.
Keep your cool in tennis outfits from Nike
Success in tennis demands endurance. That's why our tennis tops are built to keep you cool, comfortable and focused throughout the toughest of five-setters. Look out for pieces made with our Dri-FIT technology—our performance fabric that wicks away sweat so you can stay dry and focused. Playing in cooler conditions, or getting warmed up? Pick out warm, lightweight jackets, and hoodies that give your body the protection it needs.
Freedom to move in Nike tennis clothes
Our tennis shorts and skirts use the same breathable Dri-FIT tech we use in our sports tops, so your clothing doesn't weigh you down as you start to sweat. Expect pockets with angled pleats that make it easy to drop your tennis balls in, and keep them secure no matter how much court you cover. Traditional pleated skirts ensure a restriction-free wear that lets you reach every shot. Or you can opt for contemporary pleatless styles with exceptional stretch. We create our shorts with loose-fitting legs, plus angled vents that allow for side-to-side movements, and mesh waistbands that stretch with you and stay in place.
Effortless comfort with Nike tennis dresses
Our iconic tennis dresses combine sleek silhouettes with athlete-led designs and performance materials. Sleeveless styles ensure maximum freedom of movement for every stroke, and moisture-wicking fabric draws away sweat so you stay cool and focused. Find cut-outs at the back that give extra ventilation in this high-heat area of the body. It doesn't stop there. Added stretch ensures your tennis outfit also moves whenever you do and holds its shape throughout the toughest matches. We have collab pieces with tennis icons, including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, helping you channel your inspiration while you're on the court.
Join the fight to protect our future
Nike's Move to Zero is an initiative built with a single, simple aim: to get our company to net-zero waste and net-zero carbon emissions. We're making more and more of our tennis wear with recycled polyester, harvested from plastic bottles that would otherwise end up in the oceans or landfills. And we use recycled nylon taken from diverse sources, from old carpets to fishing nets. When you see the Move to Zero logo, you're playing your part in the journey.
Stand out in sleek tennis apparel
You want your tennis clothing to work hard. And you want it to look good too. Keep your look timeless with on-point styles in pristine white, or add a splash of colour with contrasting panels and bold graphic details. Or you can go all out for impact with bright block-colour designs. Look out for cutting-edge shapes, including cropped designs and collab t-shirts. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh adds the essential finishing touch.