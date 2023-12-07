Backpacks for men: with you for the long game
Behind every great athlete is a bag that holds everything you need to smash your goals. Our backpacks for men are designed with multiple compartments and pouches to secure your gym kit, valuables, tech and more. This lets you focus on the next challenge with your essentials close at hand. Comfortable straps and grab handles make our men's rucksacks easy to throw on and wear all day. Plus, wipe-clean fabric means it's simple to keep men's backpacks looking fresh—no matter how often you train.
Travelling light? Pick a small man bag or men's crossbody bag to keep your necessities within easy reach. Zip-up pockets inside and out make it a breeze to organise your things, and adjustable straps mean you can get the fit you want. With a busy schedule ahead, reach for a roomy holdall from our collection of men's bags. The large size makes it ideal for weekends away or days that take you from your workout to the workplace and beyond. Smart structuring and extensive testing in our labs mean that it can be trusted to take the weight, and still feel comfortable over your shoulder.
Careful attention to detail makes every Nike man bag a useful addition to your routine. Think neutral tones with a contrasting Nike Swoosh for a bag that's easy to pair with your existing workout clothes. Meanwhile, bright hues and bold patterns make a statement at the gym. Metal branding and clasps offer a luxe look, while fluorescent zip-pulls make it simple to pack in low light. Plus, we also use recycled materials as part of Nike's Move to Zero initiative—our mission to help protect the future of where we work and play. To join us, look out for the Sustainable Materials tag.