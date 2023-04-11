Women's socks: power your performance
Our commitment began back in the 1970s when we partnered with the International Runner's Committee to get equal access for women to long-distance running events. Today, we engineer our women's socks to give you the comfort and protection you need to chase down your sporting dreams. Expect premium materials, thoughtfully designed shapes and clever finishing touches—because when you're testing your limits, small details make a big difference.
Feel supported in women's sports socks
Great performance is built from the ground up—making women's sports socks essential. Whether you're pounding the pavements on a mid-week run or powering through reps in the gym, thick terry weaves give comfort and cushioning to your feet and ankles. For extra support, look for pairs with ribbed arch bands. You'll also find reinforced heels and toes for added durability, plus stretch fibres so your socks move when you do and hold their shape.
Ladies' sports socks: stay cool and focused
Testing yourself with a tough workout? Stay fresh and focused for longer with sports apparel that helps you quickly shed excess heat and moisture Our ladies' sports socks range includes pairs made with our unique Nike Dri-FIT technology. High-tech fibres wick away moisture from your skin, helping your feet stay cool and dry and reducing the risk of slips and chafing. Look for pairs with cotton-rich fibres that provide a naturally breathable feel.
Unleash your on-pitch potential
From budding future England stars to weekend leagues and after-work kickabouts—football socks are essential for playing the beautiful game. With full-calf coverage to hold your shin pads securely in place, they provide support and protection during each move, turn and tackle. You'll find pairs with left and right shaping for a close, foot-hugging fit, plus reinforced toes for maximum durability. Keep your look traditional with knee-high pairs, or opt for an over-the-knee style for extra insulation.
Power your stride
Nike women's sports socks provide supportive comfort through every step and every mile. Mesh panels on top of the foot give extra ventilation, while switch-foot arches mean you can wear your socks on either foot. Meanwhile, NikeGrip yarn provides grip and helps keep your foot in place. Look out for linked toe seams to reduce bulk and no-show styles for a light, barely-there feeling. Or you can opt for compressive fits for maximum support during endurance events.
Protect our future with Nike's Move to Zero
The must-win challenge of our times? The race to safeguard the health of our planet. Nike's Move to Zero programme is a company-wide commitment to a single aim: to move our entire operation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. It's why, wherever possible, we make our apparel from recycled polyester spun from plastic bottles saved from landfills. We haven't hit our target yet, but we're on the journey. To join us, choose Nike women's socks and clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag.