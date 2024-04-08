Free delivery on orders £50+ (Nike Members) and £99+ (Guests). Otherwise £4.50 delivery. Learn more.

Last updated: 6 April 2024
2 min read

My Go-To Sprinting Bra

Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra

When I’m sprinting, it needs to feel like it’s just me and the track. When the race starts, I’m focusing on getting to that finish line as fast as possible.

I can’t get into that zone if my kit is digging in or feels too tight. I need to feel comfortable and supported.

The Swoosh Pro has this locked in feeling without restricting any breathing, so I can really just let loose and run freely.

Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra
Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra

For me, higher support bras like the Swoosh Pro are my preference for activities where I’m going hard. But that doesn’t mean it’s the only sports bra that will work for you!

Shop Swoosh Pro

We all want and need different things, so it’s super important you look into which sports bra might feel best for you, and get measured so you always feel super comfy.

About The Bras

  • About The Bras, Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra, slide 1 of 3

    Alate

    My Cosy Girl Bra
  • About The Bras, Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra, slide 2 of 3

    Indy

    My Bra for Yoga
  • About The Bras, Swoosh Pro: My go-to sprinting bra, slide 3 of 3

    Issey Kyson

    Changing Bodies, Changing Bras

Originally published: 8 April 2024

Related Stories

Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Nike Athlete

Jakob Ingebrigtsen