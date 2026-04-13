Elliptical vs Treadmill vs Running Outside: What's Better?

Elliptical vs Treadmill vs Outdoor Running: Which Is Best for Fitness, Joints and Weight Loss?
Buying Guide
Each has its perks—whether it's joint-friendly movement, convenience or fresh air. Here's how the elliptical, treadmill and outdoor running stack up so you can find your best fit.
You have options for indoor cardio workouts, but it usually comes down to this decision: elliptical vs. treadmill. Both ellipticals and treadmills are cardio machines that improve cardiovascular fitness. However, treadmills involve high-impact movement that closely mimics outdoor running, while ellipticals involve a lower-impact, gliding motion that can be gentler on joints.
If you've decided on running, you might get caught up in another question— should you run indoors on a treadmill or outdoors? We've weighed the pros and cons of all of this for you.
Key takeaways:
- Treadmill and outdoor running are the most similar for run-specific fitness.
- The elliptical is lower-impact and often easier on the knees and hips.
- Calorie burn ultimately depends on intensity, but treadmills typically allow higher output.
- Outdoor running adds elements like terrain changes, wind and weather variables that change effort.
- The best choice depends on your goals, injury history and what you'll stick with.
What's the difference between an elliptical and a treadmill?
An elliptical machine, also referred to as a cross-trainer, is a stationary exercise machine. It has two foot panels, one for each foot. You grab the accompanying handles with each hand. As you move your feet and pull the handles towards you, the machine moves in a circular motion to reproduce the movement of running.
A treadmill is a machine with a continuous belt that allows you to walk or run in place. You can move freely on the treadmill in the same way that you would if you were running outside.
Is Treadmill Running as Effective as Outdoor Running?
Treadmill running can be as effective as outdoor running for cardiovascular fitness when the effort is matched. However, outdoor running requires you to propel your body forward, while running on a standard treadmill does not.
Outdoor conditions, including wind resistance, changes in terrain and inclines and declines, change demand. You can alter the incline in your treadmill, which can drive up required output and at least partly mimic outdoor conditions, but it's difficult to fully replicate what you'd experience outdoors.
What are the benefits of an elliptical?
The elliptical exercise machine is one of the most popular machines in the gym for several reasons. It's easy to use, effective and safer for your joints than the treadmill because it's low-impact.
When you work out on an elliptical trainer, you can adjust the level of intensity. Higher intensity increases the resistance, making pedalling feel more difficult. Your muscles will need to work harder as you exert force to complete the movement.
It's a low-impact machine, meaning that your feet remain on the pedals for the duration of the workout.
An elliptical works differently from running on a treadmill, which involves both your feet coming off the ground at the same time, before hitting the ground on impact. The low-impact nature of the elliptical machine makes elliptical training a great option for individuals with joint problems, older adults, injury rehabilitation or beginners just starting a workout routine.
An elliptical workout may sound like an easy cop-out from the high-impact, high-intensity workouts popular today, but a study found that lower-impact exercise was effective at increasing cardiovascular fitness and flexibility in a group of participants.
Don't discount the exercise an elliptical machine can provide—you can still get a high-intensity workout on an elliptical. You can increase the resistance to make each movement harder, activating muscles to feel a burn. Aside from the intensity, you can also train in intervals. When you push with full effort and cycle it with periods of lower intensity, you can create your own low-impact HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, workout.
A final benefit of using an elliptical is that it incorporates your upper body. Your arms are working against resistance as they pull the handles toward and push them away from your body as you move. That makes it a full-body workout, perfect for a warm-up or cardio session.
What are the benefits of a treadmill?
The treadmill offers different benefits than the elliptical, some of which may make it superior, depending on you, your situation and your goals. The treadmill is more versatile in terms of the workouts a runner can do on it: You can walk at an incline, jog lightly or sprint at high intensity.
On a treadmill, runners are in control of how fast and intense the workout is, making treadmill running a great option for all exercisers, whether you're a beginner or an experienced athlete.
However, a treadmill is a high-impact machine. Running on a hard surface can raise the risk of joint pain, injuries and shin splints, as shown in a 2023 study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. If you're a beginner runner, an older runner or a runner overcoming an injury, treadmill workouts might not be suitable.
Running on a treadmill can help increase lower-body strength by targeting your leg muscles, specifically the glutes, quads and hamstrings. Walking and running are one of the most popular and common ways to improve cardiovascular fitness, tone your legs and increase strength.
A study published in 2017 found that after a 12-week treadmill walking trial, participants improved their strength, muscular endurance, ankle range of motion and flexibility. HIIT on a treadmill has also been shown to have a plethora of benefits for physical fitness and stamina. A study also found that HIIT reduces body fat more efficiently compared to moderate-intensity continuous training, like cycling or running.
Is an Elliptical as Good as Running?
Like running, an elliptical workout can support cardiorespiratory fitness and calorie burn. But an elliptical workout is very different from running, which requires run-specific mechanics and impact tolerance.
Running also requires you to lift your feet with each step, while your feet typically stay on the panels during an elliptical workout.
Which Burns More Calories?
Your calorie burn depends largely on how you use each machine. Meaning, you can end up torching calories on the elliptical and treadmill alike. However, treadmill workouts tend to have an edge when it comes to burning calories, largely because they offer more options to challenge yourself through a wide range of incline changes and speeds. Treadmills also mainly target large muscle groups like your quads and glutes, increasing the calorie burn, explains Albert Matheny, R.D., C.S.C.S., co-founder of SoHo Strength Lab. However, increasing the speed and resistance or incline on both machines will lead to a greater calorie burn.
Which Is Better for Joints and Knee Pain?
If joint health is a big concern, the elliptical is a better option. It offers a low-impact workout that doesn't put as much stress on your joints as a treadmill, which is why the elliptical is often preferred for knee pain or injury rehab. The repetitive motion from running and impact can be tough on the knees, ankles and hips, Matheny says. After all, Patellofemoral pain syndrome, which causes pain around or behind the kneecap, is also known as "runner's knee".
However, recent research has not found a link between running and knee osteoarthritis. Some studies suggest that running may even be protective against knee and hip osteoarthritis. A treadmill also offers impact loading, which can support bone density, and that can ultimately lower the risk of injuries like fractures and breaks that could lead to pain.
Walking on a treadmill is still an option if you're concerned about knee pain. It's just not considered as gentle on joints as an elliptical. Outdoor running may also be considered for people with knee pain, provided it's tolerated.
Is Outdoor Running Better for Joints?
Some outdoor running surfaces like grass and gravel can feel softer underfoot than concrete or asphalt. But the terrain variability that comes with these can increase demand on stabiliser muscles and raise the risk of injury if you're unaccustomed to running on these surfaces.
Which Better Mimics Outdoor Running?
A treadmill best mimics outdoor running. (The motion of an elliptical is more similar to cross-country skiing.) However, a treadmill isn't a perfect substitute for outdoor running. If you use a motorised treadmill, which many people do, you're not propelling yourself forward. A non-motorised treadmill better mimics the sensation of running outdoors, because you need to push off with each step to keep the belt running.
What's the Best Cardio Machine for Beginners?
Both the treadmill and elliptical offer beginner workout options. Beginners can use a treadmill for walking and jogging workouts, along with doing shorter sprinting sessions. You can also start on a lower resistance and speed with the elliptical, before working your way up as your fitness improves.
If you have a history of knee pain, an elliptical may be the preferred option, due to its low-impact nature. But if you have good coordination and balance, a treadmill may be better. Overall, both machines are easy to operate, making it simple for beginners to pick them up.
Which Is Better: Elliptical or Treadmill?
Both the elliptical and treadmill are beneficial, helping to improve physical fitness, stamina and strength. A study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that the calories burned, heart rate and oxygen consumption were almost identical during treadmill workouts and elliptical workouts.
Thus, your machine choice should be based on your preference and your situation. If you're older or recovering from an injury, choose the elliptical. If you're physically fit and want to increase running endurance, choose the treadmill.
What Are the Pros and Cons of Running Outside vs Using Machines?
Elliptical
Pros:
- Low-impact workout that's easy on joints
- Good for people with knee pain
- Tightly controlled resistance and incline options
Cons:
- May not feel as challenging as running
- Lack of impact doesn't support bone density
Treadmill
Pros:
- Controlled terrain
- Ability to alter inclines and speed quickly
- Deck is designed to absorb shock
Cons:
- Does not include challenging outdoor elements, like wind resistance
- High-impact machine may be tough on joints
Outdoor Running
Pros:
- Mental health benefits from being outdoors
- Better mimics race conditions
- Requires runners to propel themselves forward
Cons:
- High-impact exercise, can be tough on joints
- Variable terrain challenges stabiliser muscles
Impact of Weather on Outdoor Running
Outdoor running introduces weather variables that can make workouts more challenging. Too-high and too-low temperatures can be difficult to navigate, along with precipitation and running in the dark. Wind resistance adds more challenge than you'd get during a treadmill workout. All of these factors can influence your perceived effort and pacing.
How to Make Treadmill Runs Feel More Like Outdoor Runs
While you can't mimic the weather conditions you'll encounter during outdoor runs on a treadmill, you can introduce changes to create more of an outdoor run feel. Consider changing the incline as you go or doing a preset hills workout. Varying the pace, including increasing the speed throughout the workout, can also help create more of a varied situation you'd experience on an outdoor run.
How to Use the Elliptical to Support Outdoor Running
The elliptical can be part of a comprehensive training plan that includes running. Use this machine for easy aerobic volume and on recovery days for a low-impact workout to give your lower body joints a day off. The elliptical can also be helpful for keeping up cardiorespiratory fitness during injury management weeks.
Which Is Best for Weight Loss: Elliptical, Treadmill or Outdoor Running?
There is no right answer. The best workout for weight loss is one you'll stick with. Weekly volume matters, followed by how hard you go in those workouts. But the best option for weight loss depends on a few factors:
- Knee pain or returning from injury → elliptical or treadmill walking
- Training for a running race → treadmill and outdoor mix
- Beginner building consistency → elliptical or treadmill walk or jog
- Weight-loss priority → whichever you'll sustain, plus progressive intensity
- Low impact → elliptical or treadmill walking
Treadmill Running or Outdoor Running?
Once you've decided that running is right for you, you might be faced with the decision to run indoors or outdoors. So, which is better?
Benefits of Treadmill Running
- Controlled environment
Rain or shine, you can run on a treadmill. When you work out indoors, you aren't restricted by the weather, temperature or daylight. Whether you're training for a marathon or just getting in healthy exercise, it's important to be consistent. Bad weather or darkness may deter you from running outside, particularly in winter. Running on a treadmill is a perfect alternative.
- Steady pace
One of the best ways to train for a race or marathon is to learn how to keep a steady pace. Some people struggle to do this when running outside due to distractions or uneven terrain. Treadmill training keeps your pace steady.
Benefits of Running Outside
- Mental health benefits
A 2019 study published in the journal Mental Health and Prevention compared indoor workouts to outdoor workouts. The researchers found that participants who exercised outdoors reported a better mood, feeling calmer and feeling more grounded than those who exercised indoors. It's easy to see why, particularly if you compare running in a loud, busy gym to exercising in a beautiful park.
- More realistic race setting
When you enter a race or marathon, you'll most likely be running on the pavement outdoors. Treadmill training may not adequately prepare you for the factors that come along with running outside—dealing with wind resistance, controlling your pace, ignoring distractions and adjusting for inclines or declines. Any experienced runner knows that it's better to practise in a scenario that realistically mirrors what it'll be like on race day.
Differences in Muscle Engagement: Elliptical vs Treadmill vs Outdoor Running
Elliptical
- Primary muscles emphasised: Quads, glutes and upper body (if using handles)
- Notable differences: Lower impact, less eccentric loading
Treadmill Running
- Primary muscles emphasised: Glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves
- Notable differences: Predictable surface, adjustable incline
Outdoor running
- Primary muscles emphasised: Similar to treadmill, plus stabiliser muscles
- Notable differences: Terrain and wind recruit stabilisers more
Expert Coaching With Guided Runs
Get inspired and run further with a Nike Run Club Guided Run—a private coach-led run wherever you choose to get your miles in.
It's always best to consult with a healthcare provider before starting a new fitness routine, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is treadmill running as effective as outdoor running?
It's possible to get a good workout on a treadmill that's similar to outdoor running. You can do speed, hill, and endurance work on this machine to help improve your fitness. But a non-motorised treadmill is a better fit if you want to mirror outdoor circumstances, as you power it, and it more closely mimics the feel of pushing off the ground.
Is elliptical as good as running?
One isn't inherently better than the other; it ultimately depends on your goals. If you're interested in pushing your VO2 max capacity, a treadmill may be a better option. This machine also more closely mimics running compared to an elliptical. However, the elliptical still allows you to get your heart rate up and increase your aerobic load, without extra pounding.
Which burns more calories?
Treadmill workouts tend to have an edge when it comes to burning calories, largely because they offer more options to challenge yourself through a wide range of incline changes and speeds.
Is outdoor running better for joints?
It depends on where you run. Hard surfaces like concrete can be tougher on your joints than a treadmill's cushioned deck, which is designed to absorb impact. However softer surfaces, like grass, gravel and dirt, can feel gentler underfoot compared to pavement, though they introduce terrain variability that can be tough on joints, especially if you're not used to running on surfaces like this.
What's the best cardio machine for beginners?
The treadmill and elliptical both offer good workout options for beginners. People who are newer to exercise can use the treadmill for walking, jogging and shorter sprints. With the elliptical, it can be helpful to start on a lower resistance and speed before working your way up.
Which option is safer for knee pain?
The elliptical is easier on joints, including knees, compared to running on a treadmill. The repetitive impact from running can be tough on knees. However, the elliptical is low-impact, taking force off of the knees. You can also adjust the resistance and occasionally the incline on an elliptical to find what feels best for your knees.
Which is best for weight loss: elliptical, treadmill or outdoor running?
Outdoor running may be the best option, given that you have to push your body forward with each step. But all of these workouts can be helpful for weight loss, depending on how you approach them. A small 2021 study published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine found that the treadmill was best for weight loss. For the study, researchers recruited nine healthy people and had them use a treadmill, an elliptical and a rowing machine. The researchers measured their fat oxidation, which is how the body breaks down fat for energy, and found that treadmill workouts had higher rates of fat oxidation compared to workouts on the elliptical and rower.
What are the pros and cons of running outside vs machines?
Running outside requires you to propel your body forward, while the moving belt on the treadmill requires less effort on your end. But running on a treadmill helps you learn to keep a steady pace—a helpful feature while training for distance races like a half-marathon or marathon. The treadmill is helpful for days when the weather isn't cooperating, but it may not adequately prepare you for outdoor running elements like wind resistance and inclines and declines.