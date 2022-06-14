Top Benefits of Running With a Weighted Vest

Running with a weighted vest offers a couple of distinctive benefits, said Megan Kennihan, C.P.T., RRCA-certified running coach and USATF-certified athletics coach.

Most notably, it can improve your balance, since a weighted vest emphasises your body position and foot landing, she said.

"It also helps with speed, because you're training your body to exert more force during these run sessions, so when you run without it, your body remembers how to exert that same force, making you faster without the vest", she said. "Another plus is that it can give you a cardiovascular boost, therefore improving your running economy".

When you are vested, your body has to work harder to propel you forwards, Kennihan said. That increases your heart rate and makes your heart pump faster to get blood to the muscles and through the veins. As long as you don't have cardiovascular issues making that process a concern, the effect can be a performance booster, she added.

Though if you're susceptible to injury or have an underlying health condition, running with a weighted running vest could increase the risk of complications. Make sure you clear it with your doctor or related health professional before test-driving a weighted vest.