4 Exercises for Knee Pain, According to Doctors

Your knees have the all-important job of keeping you mobile while allowing you to sit and stand at a moment's notice. However, if you often experience discomfort in this complex joint, you should know that there are several exercises for knee pain that can help you feel better.

"Knee pain is one of the most common joint issues in the entire body", said Michael Gerhardt, MD, sports medicine specialist and orthopaedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. It can start suddenly after an injury or engaging in a particular exercise. Alternatively, it can come on slowly and get worse over time.

If you're dealing with knee pain, it's understandable that you want to make it go away as quickly as possible. Doctors say that it's important to get a proper diagnosis and treatment plan to help you get better fast. Be aware that they may prescribe doing exercises for knee pain. These, they say, can be helpful in getting you back into tip-top shape, depending on the diagnosis. Here's what you need to know, plus exercises to help relieve discomfort.