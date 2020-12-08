Daryll Neita: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

“My network is pretty huge... There’s my coach, my agent, my nutritionist, my mentor… In fact, there are about twelve of us,” GB sprinter Daryll Neita explains. “So, although you might only see me on the track, all these people behind the scenes are the components that make everything I do possible.” Having a network, whatever your job or personal goal makes that feeling of ‘anything is possible’ more real. Because if you have the right mindset and drive, you’re onto something – but when there’s a team of you and things are flowing in full swing, you’ll be an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Take Daryll’s Insider Knowledge tips on building a network of your own to take your ambitions and turn them into a reality.