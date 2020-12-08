Daryll Neita: Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

“My network is pretty huge... There’s my coach, my agent, my nutritionist, my mentor… In fact, there are about twelve of us,” GB sprinter Daryll Neita explains. “So, although you might only see me on the track, all these people behind the scenes are the components that make everything I do possible.” Having a network, whatever your job or personal goal makes that feeling of ‘anything is possible’ more real. Because if you have the right mindset and drive, you’re onto something – but when there’s a team of you and things are flowing in full swing, you’ll be an absolute force to be reckoned with.
Take Daryll’s Insider Knowledge tips on building a network of your own to take your ambitions and turn them into a reality.
Do Your Research
“No matter whether you’re looking for a nutritionist, PT or graphic designer, I would say the best way to find your network is to firstly ask around and see who your peers recommend. But, failing that, definitely have a look online, do your research and hunt for reviews.”
Take Your Time
“Be patient. You might not find your ‘perfect match’ right away, but that’s okay…Meet a few people, go for a socially distanced meet up or phone call and see if you click – because trust and good chemistry are key. It’s taken me a few years to find my dream team, but now everything just works. It has made my job so much easier, because when I go out on that track I don’t have to think about anything except the game at hand, as everything else is taken care of.”
Test The Water Before Diving Straight In
“If you’re signing contracts, it’s important to make sure you’re confident about working with your network for the long haul, so definitely do a few trial sessions with each person before totally tying the knot.”
Not Feeling It? Be Honest
“Think of your team as the building blocks that make you grow even taller and stronger… It’s important that you’ve got a good foundational structure to avoid things collapsing in the wind – so don’t be afraid to politely turn people down if their work ethics, skill sets or personalities don’t entirely fit with your own. I was with a coach for five years before meeting my new coach Rayna last year, and I’m already feeling such a big difference. It's great because I feel like I had a practice run – and, now, going into next year, everything's set up nicely. We’re both ready to smash it.”
Share The Love
“No matter whether your network is built up of two, four or more of you, remember to always communicate, respect and praise each other – for the good work and unique qualities they bring. Even my accountants watch my races, and they’re always calling me afterwards saying they tuned in and what-not. Running is an individual sport, so having my guys around me really does mean the world.”
