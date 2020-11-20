The Textile Storyteller: Hadiyah Hussain

Hadiyah Hussain is a textiles designer joining the dots between London and the lives that walk its streets. A cluster of culture, colour, textures and flavour, it’s a city of vast diversity. And yet, according to Hadiyah, this is something rarely discussed. Using textiles as a platform for storytelling, Hadiyah combines fabrics and prints which represent her version of the city: Walthamstow, friends, nightclub walls and art galleries, cosmopolitan London and her Pakistani roots. Bursting at the seams with cultural reference points, each piece of clothing she creates is unique from the next – a visual diary of her day-to-day life.

We met Hadiyah after she designed her own pair of Air Max for Nike By You. Now she’s here to chat about finding her style, owning her craft and looking forwards instead of back.