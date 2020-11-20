Trust Your Gut

“There's no time for thought when you’re on set. It's all about trusting your gut and acting on it. It’s something that happens to me every shoot: I’ll get an idea that hits me and then I’ll have this feeling either saying, ‘Go for it, that’s amazing’ or ‘No, that’s not going to work.’ All I can say is trust those instincts – because, if you do, that’s when you’re most likely to create your best work.”



“Being a stylist is a very stressful job, but I wouldn’t want it any other way. That adrenaline rush is addictive and it will feed into your work and the energy you create. It’s good to be scared – it will keep you on your toes and keep the mind active, giving you a sharper eye for detail, meaning fewer things are likely to go wrong. The only thing you should be truly fearful of is complacency.”



