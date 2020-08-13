Ayishat Akanbi: “Embrace What Makes You Odd”

Accept Yourself, And The Rest Will Follow

“I truly believe, as soon as people are comfortable in themselves and who they are, they will no longer want to press others for who they are not – so, the more we embrace our own differences, the better the world will be for everyone around. For people in power, this will allow you to come at things from a place of compassion, rather than exploiting your position due to your own insecurities. It’s a ripple effect. The best way for the world to move forward in terms of equality and understanding is to understand ourselves first.”



Join us on the Nike app for an exclusive challenge set by Ayishat for embracing your differences and finding your look, with tips on moodboarding and pairing up outfits. Hit the link below, and we’ll see you there.