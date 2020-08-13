Ayishat Akanbi: “Embrace What Makes You Odd”

Ayishat Akanbi has the whole world at her finger tips. Not only is she a stylist in her own right, but a photographer and writer, currently penning her first book: a physical publication about achieving social justice in an online age. She speaks the truth, and the world listens. Videos of the Londoner discussing the problems with surface level wokeness have been picked up, shared and made viral across the net – all the while, her delivery remains effortless, honest and at ease. You get the feeling that whether it’s on camera, off camera, at home or otherwise: day in, day out, she’s a constant.
For Ayishat, success starts with understanding yourself and embracing what makes you different. Learn to discover, accept and express yourself, and the rest will swiftly follow. Read her tips below.
Speak Your Truth
“In 2012, something happened in my life that completely changed everything for me. It made me realise how totally fragile things are, and how nothing in life is permanent, so I decided to become proactive about using social media as a stage to spread awareness about things that can really help the world around us more forward. Now, I’m taking things offline and writing my first book.”
Find Your Purpose
“I met Labrinth before he was ever signed, and he became my first client. Then, once he got a record deal, I carried on styling him, and that became my first paid gig. Things took off pretty quickly after that. I'm interested in the psychology of fashion more than fashion itself – how people can feel uplifted or empowered through the clothes they wear, and how that can help open more doors for them. So, starting out as a stylist, I wanted to help people indirectly with confidence, self-esteem and fulfilling their true potential. It was my own social experiment that turned into steady working life.”
Embrace What Makes You Odd
“Explore everything that you think makes you odd and make that your own unique selling point. I think when we're young, we have flickers of who we really are – but because we want to fit in, we bury them. I used to do this too – but at a certain point, I realised if I wasn’t going to be able to fit in, I better just find a way to ‘do me’. So, rather than trying to run in a race that I couldn’t contend with, I created my own lane. And that’s when I discovered self-expression and styling.”
Accept Yourself, And The Rest Will Follow
“I truly believe, as soon as people are comfortable in themselves and who they are, they will no longer want to press others for who they are not – so, the more we embrace our own differences, the better the world will be for everyone around. For people in power, this will allow you to come at things from a place of compassion, rather than exploiting your position due to your own insecurities. It’s a ripple effect. The best way for the world to move forward in terms of equality and understanding is to understand ourselves first.”
