Sure, you can technically go for a run in your old joggers or yoga leggings, but a pair of running trousers designed for the task is a wardrobe staple for any runner looking to boost comfort (bye-bye chafing) and performance.

With so many running trousers options on the market, it's helpful to get insight from the professionals. Below, Nike product line managers Patrick Richie and Meg Croze help you choose the best running trousers, whether you're a marathoner or picking up running for the first time.