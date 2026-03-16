What is the difference between running & walking shoes?

Heel flare and height



A flared heel is usually apparent when you look at a shoe from the side: It juts out slightly at the bottom and back of a shoe. Heel height is how tall the shoe is at the back. More height typically correlates to greater cushioning and responsiveness.

Running shoes

Running generates two to three times body weight per stride, which is why running shoes need thicker, more responsive midsoles. Running shoes typically feature thicker midsoles and more advanced foam compounds to manage repeated high-impact loading.

Walking Shoes

Walkers keep one foot on the ground at all times and typically don't need the same level of cushioning as runners. That can save on weight, allowing you to walk faster or with less drag with a walking shoe. Walking shoes often use firmer midsoles that support controlled forward motion rather than rebound.