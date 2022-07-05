Omite para ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Max 97

      Zapatillas - Hombre

      179,99 €

      Buenas valoraciones
      Blanco/Negro/Wolf Grey
      Negro/Blanco
      Negro/Blanco/Negro
      Diseña tu propio producto Nike By You

      Las Nike Air Max 97 cuentan con el mismo diseño ondulado original, inspirado en los trenes de bala japoneses, para ofrecer un look que impulsa tu estilo a toda velocidad. Con la innovadora unidad Nike Air completa que revolucionó el mundo del running y nuevos colores y detalles impecables, te permiten disfrutar de la comodidad de primera clase.

      • Color mostrado: Blanco/Negro/Wolf Grey
      • Modelo: 921826-101

      Devoluciones y envíos gratuitos

      Entrega estándar gratuita con tu Nike Membership.

      Evaluaciones (87)

      4.6 Estrellas

      • Midsole Paint

        AlanE - 05 jul 2022

        Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.

      • Literally a perfect sneaker

        HeathW472633302 - 14 ene 2022

        Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs

      • Shoe review

        P E. - 09 ene 2022

        Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts