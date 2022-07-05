Las Nike Air Max 97 cuentan con el mismo diseño ondulado original, inspirado en los trenes de bala japoneses, para ofrecer un look que impulsa tu estilo a toda velocidad. Con la innovadora unidad Nike Air completa que revolucionó el mundo del running y nuevos colores y detalles impecables, te permiten disfrutar de la comodidad de primera clase.
4.6 Estrellas
AlanE - 05 jul 2022
Not as durable as claimed. Midsole paint rubs off within a couple of wears and you can do nothing about it, and everything falls apart after that. Not worth the price.
HeathW472633302 - 14 ene 2022
Literally my favorite shoe every. Super comfortable, they look amazing, and they’re easy to style. Definitely worth the price, and will for sure buy more pairs
P E. - 09 ene 2022
Daughter love shoes Plus y'all are fancy shipping and handling and y'all return policy is excellent not only that y'all normally give discounts