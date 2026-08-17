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Basketball Clothing

(353)
Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
399,90 kr.
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Basketball Sleeveless Top
479,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
379,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
1.049 kr.
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
879,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
679,90 kr.
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
1.149 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
799,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
1.399 kr.
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
379,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
979,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Boston Celtics Statement Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Statement Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers 2025/26 Statement Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
879,90 kr.
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
249,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
329,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
329,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
529,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
549,90 kr.
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
379,90 kr.
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
679,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
529,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
649,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
449,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
749,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
1.749 kr.
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
799,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
679,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
529,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Bestseller
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
549,90 kr.
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Miami Heat Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Just In
Miami Heat Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Just In
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
379,90 kr.
Slovenia
Slovenia Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
Just In
Slovenia
Men's Jordan Limited Jersey Road Shirt
679,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
529,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama' Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition 2022/23 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Basketball Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Golden State Warriors
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
249,90 kr.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Orlando Magic
Men's Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
649,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
449,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
749,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Jacket
1.749 kr.
USAB Limited Road
USAB Limited Road Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
USAB Limited Road
Men's Nike Basketball Jersey
799,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
679,90 kr.
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