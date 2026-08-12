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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(76)
Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
449,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
479,90 kr.
Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece
Versatile everyday fave.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
+1
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
529,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
879,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
549,90 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
599,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
879,90 kr.
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
849,90 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Gilet
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Gilet
699,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
749,90 kr.
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
479,90 kr.
Nike SB
Nike SB Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
Nike SB
Fleece Pullover Skate Hoodie
549,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
749,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
979,90 kr.
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
679,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
1.049 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
1.499 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
799,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
879,90 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
879,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
529,90 kr.
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Women's Therma-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
ACG Tuff Fleece
Women's Therma-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
779,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
879,90 kr.
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
949,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
1.749 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
599,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
549,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
749,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
449,90 kr.
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
529,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Women's 1/2-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Women's 1/2-Zip Top
979,90 kr.
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
679,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
1.049 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
979,90 kr.
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
799,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Pullover Hoodie
479,90 kr.
ACG Canwell Glacier
ACG Canwell Glacier Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Canwell Glacier
Women's Therma-FIT ADV Full-Zip Jacket
1.499 kr.
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Printed Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'
Printed Gilet
799,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Full-Zip Jacket
879,90 kr.
NOCTA
NOCTA Fleece CS Hoodie 2
NOCTA
Fleece CS Hoodie 2
879,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
649,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Women's 1/4-Zip Hike Mike Top
529,90 kr.
Team 13 Courtside
Team 13 Courtside Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
Team 13 Courtside
Women's Nike WNBA Cropped Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
ACG Tuff Fleece
ACG Tuff Fleece Women's Therma-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
ACG Tuff Fleece
Women's Therma-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
779,90 kr.
ACG Wolf Tree
ACG Wolf Tree Crew
Recycled Materials
ACG Wolf Tree
Crew
879,90 kr.
Inter Milan SE
Inter Milan SE Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
Inter Milan SE
Nike ACG Therma-FIT Football Pullover Hoodie
949,90 kr.
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 'Lava Flow' SE
Women's Nike ACG Therma-FIT ADV Football Vest
1.749 kr.
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
599,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
549,90 kr.
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Full-Zip Top
749,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
449,90 kr.
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
529,90 kr.