Older Kids

(958)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
399,90 kr.
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
549,90 kr.
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
1.099 kr.
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
449,90 kr.
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
189,90 kr.
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
149,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+9
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
329,90 kr.
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
169,90 kr.
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Nike Air Max 95 x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shoes
1.149 kr.
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Girls' Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Girls' Sports Bra
199,90 kr.
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Girls' Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh
Girls' Sports Bra
199,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Older Kids' Shoes
1.049 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
399,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
169,90 kr.
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
169,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
Bestseller
Nike
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Everyday Cotton Solid Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
199,90 kr.
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
749,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
199,90 kr.
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
189,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
549,90 kr.
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
379,90 kr.
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
549,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
549,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
479,90 kr.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1.049 kr.
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
199,90 kr.
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
249,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.
Jordan Franchise
Jordan Franchise Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Franchise
Older Kids' Slides
189,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
549,90 kr.
Nike Match Jr.
Nike Match Jr. Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
Nike Match Jr.
Older Kids' Goalkeeper Football Gloves
199,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
219,90 kr.
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
379,90 kr.
Kobe IX
Kobe IX Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
879,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 11 Academy
Older Kids' Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
549,90 kr.
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
319,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Academy x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Low-Top Football Boots
549,90 kr.
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt
219,90 kr.
England x Palace
England x Palace Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
England x Palace
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Football Top
479,90 kr.
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
USMNT 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
649,90 kr.
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
1.049 kr.
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Swim Hydroguard Essential
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Top
199,90 kr.
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
649,90 kr.
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
249,90 kr.
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1.049 kr.
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
599,90 kr.