  1. Running
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Running Clothing(197)

Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
329,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel Packable Running Jacket
799,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
449,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
479,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
379,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel UV Running Jacket
799,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
299,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
479,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
649,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
329,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
449,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
449,95 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top (Plus Size)
479,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Running Top
449,90 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
449,90 kr.
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Packable Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Packable Running Jacket
849,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
379,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
649,95 kr.
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra
319,95 kr.
Nike Running Division Breathe
Nike Running Division Breathe Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Running Division Breathe
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Briefs-Lined Running Shorts
779,95 kr.
Nike Swoosh High Support
Nike Swoosh High Support Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Swoosh High Support
Women's Non-Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
399,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running 1/2-Length Leggings
649,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Repel Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Repel Running Jacket
23% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
32% off
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
33% off
Nike Running Division
Nike Running Division Men's UV Running Jacket
Sustainable Materials
Nike Running Division
Men's UV Running Jacket
34% off
Nike Running Midweight
Nike Running Midweight Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Running Midweight
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
94,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-Sleeve Running Top
249,95 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
299,90 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
599,90 kr.
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
279,95 kr.
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Tank Top
299,90 kr.
Nike Trail 2.0
Nike Trail 2.0 Men's Running Gilet
Bestseller
Nike Trail 2.0
Men's Running Gilet
799,95 kr.
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner Men's Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Impossibly Light Windrunner
Men's Running Jacket
799,90 kr.
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
599,95 kr.
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
299,95 kr.
Nike Multiplier
Nike Multiplier Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
Nike Multiplier
Running Ankle Socks (2 Pairs)
149,95 kr.
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,95 kr.
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
299,95 kr.
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
399,95 kr.
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
549,95 kr.
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tempo Swoosh Run
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
219,90 kr.
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Versatile Shorts
329,90 kr.
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
279,90 kr.
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
449,95 kr.
Related Stories

Running clothing: move in style

At Nike, we're all about supporting runners to smash their goals, and that mission is at the heart of our running clothes today. Make the most of every race day and training session, thanks to breathable, comfortable kit built with the best pro technology. Power along outdoor trails in any weather in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances. Plus, each piece is crafted to deliver iconic style, so you can look as good as you feel to just enjoy the ride.


Run in any weather


Expecting challenging conditions? Our collection of running garments has been designed to keep you moving in any weather. Lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh panels to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeved styles that lock in warmth while still allowing your skin to breathe. Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat for maximum comfort. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands, too. Whatever the weather, Nike Dri-FIT technology works to wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry.


Hit the trail in outdoor running gear


Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed running garments. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers that guard against injury by keeping your muscles warm. As you start to generate body heat, air vents in key places help to keep you cool. Meanwhile, packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your running kit to changing conditions. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and snacks—so you can carry your essentials with you.


Essential support for your best performance


Performance running clothes are about more than tops and bottoms—what's underneath is important, too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. They come in padded and non-padded designs to make it easy to find your perfect fit. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles. All of our running gear is engineered to retain its shape over time, so there's no limit to how far you go.


Get ahead in the latest looks


Iconic style has always been part of our mission. With a wide range of styles, you can choose a running outfit to suit your unique look. Stand out in bold patterns and standout shades, or add a pop to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces or mix up your selection with statement styles. If you'd prefer to keep your style classic, choose neutral tones topped off by our signature Nike Swoosh.


Running for the future


We're committed to making strides when it comes to the future of sport. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose running clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.