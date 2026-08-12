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Women's Basketball Clothing

(71)
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
479,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
879,90 kr.
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT Mesh Basketball Shorts
249,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
279,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Lightweight Jacket
749,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Flow Mesh Shorts
529,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Victory Jersey
749,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's 2-in-1 Shorts
679,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Nike WNBA T-shirt
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA T-shirt
449,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
749,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Hoodie
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Hoodie
979,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Boston Celtics Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Fleece Shorts
529,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th WNBA Pullover Hoodie
Nike WNBA 30th
WNBA Pullover Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Golden State Warriors Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
749,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Boston Celtics Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Association Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
599,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
649,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
599,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's A'symmetric Reversible Dri-FIT Basketball Top
399,90 kr.
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
699,90 kr.
Nike WNBA 30th
Nike WNBA 30th Fleece Crew
Nike WNBA 30th
Fleece Crew
549,90 kr.
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Tank Top
329,90 kr.
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
479,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey
599,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
279,90 kr.
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
Recycled Materials
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 2026 Rebel Edition
Nike Dri-FIT WNBA Rebel Jersey
699,90 kr.
WNBA All-Star Weekend
WNBA All-Star Weekend Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
WNBA All-Star Weekend
Nike Basketball Pullover Hoodie
679,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
549,90 kr.
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Bestseller
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
679,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
399,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
279,90 kr.
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover \Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
\Women's Dri-FIT 12.7cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
28% off
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Mesh Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's Mesh Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
379,90 kr.
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Diamond Shorts
399,95 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
449,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
529,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
319,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 10cm (approx.) Diamond Shorts
28% off
Jordan Sport Heritage
Jordan Sport Heritage Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Heritage
Women's Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
29% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
25% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
25% off
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
Nike Elite Crew
Nike Elite Crew Basketball Socks
Nike Elite Crew
Basketball Socks
119,90 kr.
Nike Everyday Elevated
Nike Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
149,90 kr.
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
129,90 kr.
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
119,90 kr.
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