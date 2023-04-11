Skip to main content
      Basketball
        2. /
      Clothing

      Women's Basketball Clothing

      Sports Bras Tops & T-Shirts Hoodies & Sweatshirts Jackets Trousers & Tights Shorts Socks
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Chicago Bulls Courtside Women's Nike NBA Lightweight Jacket
      Chicago Bulls Courtside
      Women's Nike NBA Lightweight Jacket
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Nike Fly Crossover Women's Basketball Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fly Crossover
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      399,95 kr.
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      499,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      349,95 kr.
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      499,95 kr.
      Jordan Femme
      Jordan Femme Women's Dress
      Jordan Femme
      Women's Dress
      749,95 kr.
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Medium-Support Lightly Lined Layered Sports Bra
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      Los Angeles Lakers
      Women's Nike NBA T-Shirt
      249,95 kr.
      Jordan Sport Essentials
      Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Tank
      Jordan Sport Essentials
      Women's Tank
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Joggers
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Joggers
      649,95 kr.
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Swoosh Fly
      Nike Swoosh Fly Women's High-Support Non-Padded Mesh-Back Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Fly
      Women's High-Support Non-Padded Mesh-Back Sports Bra
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Shorts
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      Sustainable Materials
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Women's Nike NBA Tracksuit Bottoms
      WNBA
      WNBA Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      WNBA
      Nike Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's 2-in-1 Long-Sleeve Top
      549,95 kr.
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly
      Women's 1/4-Zip Basketball Sweatshirt
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Cropped Sweatshirt
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Cropped Sweatshirt
      649,95 kr.
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      499,95 kr.