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Basketball Trousers & Tights

(37)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
799,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
1.049 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
239,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Right)
599,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men’s Therma-FIT Brushed Open-Hem Basketball Trousers
679,90 kr.
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
Recycled Materials
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Woven Tearaway Trousers
749,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
979,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
Nike
Women's Fleece Tear-Away Basketball Trousers
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
979,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
599,90 kr.
LeBron
LeBron Men's Nike Trousers
Recycled Materials
LeBron
Men's Nike Trousers
1.049 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
649,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
Nike
Older Kids' Basketball Trousers
399,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Basketball Trousers
449,90 kr.
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Kobe 'Lunar New Year' Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe 'Lunar New Year'
Men's Nike Windrunner Trousers
979,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Men's Single-Leg Tights (Left)
599,90 kr.
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
599,90 kr.
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Fleece Joggers
599,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Basketball Trousers
699,90 kr.
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 20cm (approx.) Shorts
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Left)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
329,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Trousers
599,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
Jordan
Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
25% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
299,90 kr.
Jordan Sport JAM
Jordan Sport JAM Men's Warm-Up Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport JAM
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
749,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumbo Jumpman Fleece Pants
299,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
329,90 kr.
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (Approx.) Printed Shorts
329,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Rise Single-Leg Basketball Leggings (Right)
379,90 kr.
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Joggers
379,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
Jordan
Older Kids' Air Open Hem Trousers
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Jordan Sport Quai 54 Men's Trousers
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Quai 54
Men's Trousers
599,90 kr.
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
Jordan
Older Kids' Football Club Joggers
399,90 kr.
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Trousers
28% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
25% off