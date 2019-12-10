Nike React foam is nothing short of revolutionary, thanks to its ability to be incredibly responsive and soft. Now, we're using it to help reach our newest goal: to reduce running-related injuries. And the Nike React Infinity Run, which was designed to help reduce injuries, is the first step towards that north star. With 24% more React foam than the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2, it has a wider base to provide more stability and a distinct "rocker" shape to roll you through a fluid foot strike. Scroll to learn more about what makes React foam so unique.
It's Incredibly Versatile
When we released our first shoe with Nike React foam in June 2017, we knew it was groundbreaking. But no one at Nike could have predicted how versatile React foam would prove. You can find it now in shoes that range from basketball and running to golf and training. It even adds more comfort to our most stylish lifestyle shoes.
Our Most Complete Foam
Responsive. Durable. Soft. Lightweight. "Historically, cushioning innovations might deliver big leaps in one or maybe two aspects of performance", says Nike's Ernest Kim, Advanced Director, Global Running Footwear. "But with Nike React, we see significant advancements in all dimensions of cushioning: impact attenuation, energy return, lightweight and durability. That's why we call it our most complete foam ever".
Seriously Durable
A tricky thing about foam: it's very rare that you get cushioning that's soft and durable. It's usually one or the other, because those qualities are opposites. But Nike React technology is different. It stayed strong and soft after serious machine testing that mimicked the forces of long-time use.
Lightweight and Soft
We figured out a way for this foam to be soft, but not at the expense of being heavy. We combined polymers—Thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)—to achieve this truly special effect.
Learn More About the Science Behind the Nike React Infinity Run
To see if the shoe could help reduce injury compared to our motion control shoe, we commissioned a study through the British Columbia Sports Medicine Research Foundation, where runners followed a 12-week variable training programme ending in a half-marathon. Based on the results, we think we're on the right track: In testing*, the Nike React Infinity Run showed a 52% lower injury rate compared to the Nike Structure 22, our leading motion control shoe.
*The Nike React Infinity Run reduced running injuries by 52% compared to the Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 in a study of 226 men and women during a 12-week running training programme (injury = missing three or more consecutive runs due to running-related pain). Our study found that 30.3% of Nike Air Zoom Structure 22 runners experienced an injury, but only 14.5% of Nike React infinity Run runners experienced an injury.