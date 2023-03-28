Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Kids Jordan Shoes

      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Red
      White
      Brand 
      (1)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      749,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      749,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Sky Jordan 1
      Sky Jordan 1 Younger Kids' Shoe
      Sky Jordan 1
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      599,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      549,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      899,95 kr.
      Jordan Break
      Jordan Break Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan Break
      Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      549,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Jordan 1
      Jordan 1 Baby Cot Bootie
      Jordan 1
      Baby Cot Bootie
      349,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      499,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Jordan 1 Mid SE Younger Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      699,95 kr.
      Jordan Air 200E
      Jordan Air 200E Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Air 200E
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Younger Kids' Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      699,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Older Kids' Shoes
      899,95 kr.
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      799,95 kr.
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      649,95 kr.
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Jordan Max Aura 4 Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Max Aura 4
      Older Kids' Shoes
      749,95 kr.
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Jordan Flight Origin 4 Older Kids' Shoe
      Jordan Flight Origin 4
      Older Kids' Shoe
      749,95 kr.
      Related Categories