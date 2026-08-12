BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL

Basketball

Ja
Ja Men's Basketball T-shirt
Ja
Men's Basketball T-shirt
399,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Long-Sleeve Base Layer Top
479,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
KD x NOCTA
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
399,90 kr.
KD19 'Blueberry Blast'
KD19 'Blueberry Blast' Basketball Shoes
KD19 'Blueberry Blast'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
"LIGHT OR DURABLE, THE SABRINA 4 IS THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS".
—Sabrina Ionescu
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
849,90 kr.
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-shirt
379,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's 2-in-1 Basketball Shorts
749,90 kr.
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Blue'
Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.049 kr.
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Luka Dončić Los Angeles Lakers Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
379,90 kr.
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
+3
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
529,90 kr.
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
999,90 kr.
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23 Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks Icon Edition 2022/23
Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
1.399 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT French Terry Fleece 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
529,90 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Basketball Jersey
879,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
599,90 kr.
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
+1
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
799,90 kr.
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
399,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Game Basketball Sleeveless Top
399,90 kr.
Nike Precision 8 Low
Nike Precision 8 Low Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 Low
Men's Basketball Shoes
549,90 kr.
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Recycled Materials
San Antonio Spurs Icon Edition
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
529,90 kr.
JA
JA Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
JA
Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie
1.149 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Brushed Heavy Oversized Basketball Trousers
799,90 kr.
Nike S.T. Charge
Nike S.T. Charge Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike S.T. Charge
Basketball Shoes
979,90 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
749,90 kr.
Kobe
Kobe Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Nike Men's Basketball Trousers
1.049 kr.
KD x NOCTA
KD x NOCTA Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
Recycled Materials
KD x NOCTA
Nike Men's Jersey Shorts
599,90 kr.
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
329,90 kr.
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
679,90 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Printed Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Printed Backpack (32L)
649,90 kr.
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
1.499 kr.
Nike Varsity Elite
Nike Varsity Elite Backpack (32L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Varsity Elite
Backpack (32L)
599,90 kr.
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Nike Pro Elite 2.0 Sleeve
Nike Pro Elite 2.0
Sleeve
119,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 25.5cm (approx.) Game Classic Basketball Shorts
299,90 kr.
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Indiana Pacers Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
779,90 kr.
Nike
Nike Men's Basketball T-shirt
Nike
Men's Basketball T-shirt
329,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT NBA Mesh Practice Shorts
549,90 kr.
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
479,90 kr.
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Chicago Bulls Courtside Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Chicago Bulls Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Club Peak Tracksuit
979,90 kr.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
239,90 kr.
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
99,90 kr.
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal' Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 5 'Hyper Royal'
Basketball Shoes
1.349 kr.
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
Just In
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
1.199 kr.