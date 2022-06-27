Bra By Michaela: Sports Bra Outfits

Bra By Michaela

Bra By Michaela is the latest takeover by the ballet world’s contemporary icon, Michaela DePrince. She brings her own spin to dance and our Free to Change issue – a shout out to how we grow as individuals and become stronger versions of ourselves.

For Sports Bra Style Up, we catch up with her in NYC where she shows us how to wear the Nike Alate Sports Bras from day to night – without a workout vibe in sight. Take a look at her different styles below.