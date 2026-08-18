Women's Nike Air Max 90 trainers and shoes: the ultimate in comfort
Throwback looks meet the latest in cushioning innovation with the Nike Air Max 90s for women. We've remained faithful to the classic performance running shoes that started it all—think iconic waffle soles, stitched overlays and textured accents. Premium materials such as suede and leather give this much-loved design a modern upgrade. Plus, the Air units put an undeniable spring in your step.
We've stayed true to our running roots with the distinctive chunky shape of Nike Air Max 90 women's shoes. Explore rubber waffle outsoles with a raised grid pattern for durable traction and heritage-inspired style. Of course, you can't miss the feature that gives these shoes their name—the visible Air units in the heels. Combined with foam midsoles, these absorb the impact of pounding the streets while delivering exceptional, lightweight cushioning.
Our Air Max 90 women's trainers come in a sleek design with a padded, low-profile collar. This creates a clean look that's easy to style. You'll also experience a locked-in, secure fit that's soft and comfortable. Meanwhile, classic TPU accents on the heel and eyestays add a layer of durability in key areas, while adding to the iconic 90s vibe.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose Nike Air Max 90 women's trainers with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill. And since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste.