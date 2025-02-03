  1. Clothing
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Form
Men's Dri-FIT Tapered Versatile Trousers
€59.99
Nike Sportswear Solo Swoosh
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Solo Swoosh
Men's Woven Tracksuit Jacket
€144.99
NikeCourt
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt
Men's Tennis Jacket
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€69.99
NikeCourt
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt
Men's Tennis Jacket
€84.99
Nike Strike+
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Strike+
Men's Football Tracksuit
€124.99
Nike Standard Issue
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Trousers
€84.99
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Just In
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€69.99
Netherlands Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Netherlands Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Knit Tracksuit
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
€139.99
Nike Windrunner
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's High-Waisted Woven Open-Hem Trousers
€79.99
Air Jordan
undefined undefined
Air Jordan
Men's Trousers
€149.99
Nike Sportswear Collection
undefined undefined
Coming Soon
Nike Sportswear Collection
Women's Mid-Rise Jacquard Tracksuit Bottoms
€124.99
Nike Sportswear Collection
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Women's Mid-Rise Repel Zip Trousers
Jordan Sport Jam
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport Jam
Men's Warm-Up Trousers
€99.99
Nike Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
€59.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Third
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Nike AeroSwift
undefined undefined
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Trousers
€114.99
Türkiye Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Türkiye Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pants
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
undefined undefined
Just In
Liverpool F.C. Strike Special Edition
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€59.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
undefined undefined
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Fourth
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
€59.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Jacket
Nike Running Division
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Running Division
Men's Dri-FIT ADV UV Running Trousers
€109.99
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Baby Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

Sports tracksuits: made for movement

Layering up to protect your muscles and beat the chill? Discover our lightweight, breathable tracksuits, made with movement in mind. Look out for practical details, including zip hems that you can adjust and pockets to stash your essentials away. Elasticated waistbands are all about laidback comfort, while adjustable drawcords let you customise your fit. And because we know every athlete is unique, you'll find plenty of colours and styles to choose from. For a sleek monochrome finish that always looks good, go for a sports tracksuit in all-black. Or, mix and match with neutral tones.


Pro technology


Keep your muscles protected while warming up and cooling down. To lock in heat, opt for tracksuits made with Nike Tech Fleece material. This creates next-level insulation without the weight or bulk. And if you're looking for a sports tracksuit that's comfortable enough to work out in, choose styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks away sweat from your skin and moves it to the surface of the garment so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you fresh and focused.


Uninterrupted movement


Whether you're heading out for an early-morning training session or tackling a must-win fixture with your team, our Nike tracksuits add a welcome extra layer. Streamlined silhouettes ensure you can move freely and comfortably. Cosy hoods and elasticated cuffs provide draught-proofing when you need it, so you stay warm. Plus, look out for zips at the ankles that make it easy to remove layers without taking off your shoes. No matter which style you go for, expect stretchy materials that flex with you.


Designed with detail


Because great sportswear should look as good as it performs, we make our tracksuits with fresh designs. Think colour-block detailing and contrasting chest pockets, plus the iconic Nike Swoosh for a premium finish. When it comes to silhouettes, you can opt for slim-fit pieces that hug close to your body for a streamlined shape. Or go for oversized, slouchy designs with a relaxed cut that gives you extra room—ideal for throwing on over layers.


Comfort for every age


At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve the same pro-quality kit as the pros who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-size sports tracksuits with the same hard-working technologies and materials we use for our adult range—so future superstars can feel their best as they hone their skills. And because youngsters love to channel their heroes as they train, you'll find a selection of designs inspired by some of the world's most iconic athletes and football clubs.


A brighter future


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.