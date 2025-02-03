Sports tracksuits: made for movement
Layering up to protect your muscles and beat the chill? Discover our lightweight, breathable tracksuits, made with movement in mind. Look out for practical details, including zip hems that you can adjust and pockets to stash your essentials away. Elasticated waistbands are all about laidback comfort, while adjustable drawcords let you customise your fit. And because we know every athlete is unique, you'll find plenty of colours and styles to choose from. For a sleek monochrome finish that always looks good, go for a sports tracksuit in all-black. Or, mix and match with neutral tones.
Pro technology
Keep your muscles protected while warming up and cooling down. To lock in heat, opt for tracksuits made with Nike Tech Fleece material. This creates next-level insulation without the weight or bulk. And if you're looking for a sports tracksuit that's comfortable enough to work out in, choose styles made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks away sweat from your skin and moves it to the surface of the garment so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you fresh and focused.
Uninterrupted movement
Whether you're heading out for an early-morning training session or tackling a must-win fixture with your team, our Nike tracksuits add a welcome extra layer. Streamlined silhouettes ensure you can move freely and comfortably. Cosy hoods and elasticated cuffs provide draught-proofing when you need it, so you stay warm. Plus, look out for zips at the ankles that make it easy to remove layers without taking off your shoes. No matter which style you go for, expect stretchy materials that flex with you.
Designed with detail
Because great sportswear should look as good as it performs, we make our tracksuits with fresh designs. Think colour-block detailing and contrasting chest pockets, plus the iconic Nike Swoosh for a premium finish. When it comes to silhouettes, you can opt for slim-fit pieces that hug close to your body for a streamlined shape. Or go for oversized, slouchy designs with a relaxed cut that gives you extra room—ideal for throwing on over layers.
Comfort for every age
At Nike, we believe young athletes deserve the same pro-quality kit as the pros who inspire them. That's why we make our junior-size sports tracksuits with the same hard-working technologies and materials we use for our adult range—so future superstars can feel their best as they hone their skills. And because youngsters love to channel their heroes as they train, you'll find a selection of designs inspired by some of the world's most iconic athletes and football clubs.
A brighter future
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, look out for tracksuits with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.