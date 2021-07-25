Preparati alla tua prossima avventura con lo zaino Nike ACG Karst. Il design robusto offre un ampio spazio per i tuoi oggetti per l'outdoor. Lo zaino presenta dettagli robusti come passanti ad anello e la tracolla personalizzabile.
3.6 Stelle
d4purcell - 25 lug 2021
I've had the bag for less than a month and with average use, the strap hoops are stretched out already. Straps are not secure. Also, the outside pockets are not large enough to hold water bottles. Both issues make this bag unusable for me.
B R. - 12 lug 2021
comfortable
AlexT156460213 - 04 mag 2021
Lots of bells and whistles, but ultimately this thing is cheaply made and has already started falling apart with casual use. A shame as on paper it's great. I'd happily pay double RRP for the same thing again but made properly.