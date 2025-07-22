Nike Woven Clothing

Trousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Features 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Insulation Type 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
CHF 47
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
CHF 95
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Golf Cargo Trousers
Jordan Sport
Men's Golf Cargo Trousers
CHF 200
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Repel Mid-Rise Ripstop Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Repel Mid-Rise Ripstop Shorts
CHF 87
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Nike ACG 'Activitorium' Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Activitorium'
Women's High-Waisted UV Trousers
CHF 135
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
CHF 45
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Woven Track Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Men's Woven Track Jacket
CHF 100
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 60
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 60
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 87
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
CHF 100
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
CHF 52
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Men's Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Men's Repel Running Jacket
CHF 95
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Bestseller
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
CHF 47
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Windrunner
Women's Mid-Rise 5cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
CHF 52
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
CHF 95
Nike Dawn Range
Nike Dawn Range Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dawn Range
Men's Dri-FIT Running Trousers
CHF 125
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 2-in-1 Running Shorts
CHF 70
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Trail
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
CHF 77

Woven clothes: ready for any weather

Whether you're looking for everyday outerwear or workout essentials, our woven clothing is made to keep you comfortable. Discover classic puffers featuring Nike Therma-FIT technology. These styles help manage your body's natural heat, keeping you warm and protected. You'll also find jackets and coats featuring Storm-FIT technology—a perfect match for harsh weather. Want extra flexibility? A gilet makes layering easy while keeping your arms free. Meanwhile, our parka jackets come with woven outer shells that feel lightweight without sacrificing durability.


From the pitch to the course, our woven clothing keeps up with your favourite sports. Expect relaxed golf trousers featuring four-way stretch-knit fabric that lets you take your swing with confidence. Want to show your support for your team? Our lightweight football jackets help you stay cool and composed, whether you're watching or taking part. Working hard in the gym? You'll find shorts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology. This innovative fabric wicks sweat away from the skin and disperses it across the fabric so it can evaporate quickly, helping you stay fresh and dry. Meanwhile, cotton styles combine durability with just the right amount of stretch.


We believe movement should feel easy. That's why we've created Nike woven clothes with elasticated waistbands that flex with you. Plus, look out for brief-lined running shorts for a simple all-in-one solution. Mesh on the lower side panels helps you stay cool, while side vents make every stride effortless.


Nike’s Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our mission, choose woven clothing with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we’ve made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.