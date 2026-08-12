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    3. /
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    4. /
  4. Dri-FIT

Women's Dri-FIT Crops & Capris

(32)
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Maternity)
CHF 64.95
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
+1
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 115
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 125
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
CHF 70
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 115
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 57
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Trail Running Leggings
CHF 110
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 43cm (approx.) Leggings with Drawstring
CHF 125
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Corset 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 165
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 150
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
CHF 105
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
CHF 125
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 64.95
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
CHF 62
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Printed 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 130
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 105
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 75
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 57
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Joggers
CHF 110
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 66cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 150
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted Cropped 43cm (approx.) Leggings
CHF 135
Nike Tempo Flash
Nike Tempo Flash Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo Flash
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
CHF 75
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Trousers
CHF 80
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Leggings
CHF 45
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
CHF 70
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
CHF 120
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
CHF 80
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
CHF 135
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Crop Mesh-Panel Leggings
29% off
Nike Trail
Nike Trail Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Trail
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings
29% off