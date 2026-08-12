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Women's Blue Tops & T-Shirts

Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
CHF 40
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Mid Layer
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Mid Layer
CHF 52
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 85
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 40
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
CHF 35
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
CHF 57
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 52
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 42
FFF
FFF Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
FFF
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
CHF 35
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 125
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
CHF 80
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
CHF 94.95
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
CHF 185
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026 Stadium SE
Women's Nike ACG Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 115
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Dri-FIT Slim Hooded Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 105
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 115
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
England 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
CHF 125
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 64.95
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 45
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
CHF 70
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
CHF 105
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
CHF 75

Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel

Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.


Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.


Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.


Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.