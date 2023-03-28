Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's Black Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (1)
      Black
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      CHF 75
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 90
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's 7/8 Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Graphic Training Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Pocket Running Leggings
      CHF 60
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Logo Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Logo Leggings
      CHF 80
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      CHF 44.95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      CHF 57
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Mid-Rise Swoosh Leggings (Plus Size)
      CHF 55
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      CHF 60
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      CHF 45
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      CHF 120
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings
      CHF 55
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      CHF 75
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      CHF 60

      Women's black leggings – stretch with no distractions

      When you want to train at your best, nothing should hold you back. The super-stretchy fabric of our leggings lets you move freely – whether you're practising yoga poses in the studio or doing squats in the gym. Black leggings for women with soft Nike Infinalon fabric deliver gentle compression while being ultra-thin and light, so you can bend and stretch with ease.

      Expect to stay cool under pressure, no matter how hard you're working. Nike black leggings with Dri-FIT Technology wick sweat away from the skin, helping it evaporate faster. You're left feeling dry and comfortable for ultimate confidence all day long.

      Black gym leggings hug your body to provide a secure fit that won't let you down. Thanks to form-fitting elastic waistbands, they deliver snug support through every step, kick and jump. Black sports leggings with drawcords on the waistband offer an adjustable and reliable fit – leaving you distraction-free.

      With internal pockets, our black leggings for women help you keep your essentials close. Waistband pockets secure cards and keys while larger zipped pockets store smartphones with ease, so you can focus on what matters – your goals.