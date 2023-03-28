Women's black leggings – stretch with no distractions
When you want to train at your best, nothing should hold you back. The super-stretchy fabric of our leggings lets you move freely – whether you're practising yoga poses in the studio or doing squats in the gym. Black leggings for women with soft Nike Infinalon fabric deliver gentle compression while being ultra-thin and light, so you can bend and stretch with ease.
Expect to stay cool under pressure, no matter how hard you're working. Nike black leggings with Dri-FIT Technology wick sweat away from the skin, helping it evaporate faster. You're left feeling dry and comfortable for ultimate confidence all day long.
Black gym leggings hug your body to provide a secure fit that won't let you down. Thanks to form-fitting elastic waistbands, they deliver snug support through every step, kick and jump. Black sports leggings with drawcords on the waistband offer an adjustable and reliable fit – leaving you distraction-free.
With internal pockets, our black leggings for women help you keep your essentials close. Waistband pockets secure cards and keys while larger zipped pockets store smartphones with ease, so you can focus on what matters – your goals.